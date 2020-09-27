Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.48 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,182 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 301,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BHF opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.