Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,596 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.