Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.52 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Synovus Financial worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 631.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

