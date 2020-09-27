Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.54 Million Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 63.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy Lowney sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $105,456.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip Widman sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $305,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock worth $3,045,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.53%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Several analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Aegis started coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.