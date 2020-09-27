Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.55 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

LZB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

