Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.56 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 465.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after buying an additional 1,130,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $43,170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $560,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 669,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,863,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

