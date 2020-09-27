Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.57 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.31. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

