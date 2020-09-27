Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Addus Homecare worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $226,288.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $438,889.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

