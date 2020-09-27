Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SF opened at $49.70 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

