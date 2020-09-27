Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,693,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after purchasing an additional 114,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after buying an additional 813,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 213,534 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after buying an additional 32,608 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWBI. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

