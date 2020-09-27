Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.48%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.