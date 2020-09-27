Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.46 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,441 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.