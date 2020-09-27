Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.56 Million in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 146.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 101.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $2,853,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

NYSE AVTR opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,166.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock valued at $801,411,194 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

