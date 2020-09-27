Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

