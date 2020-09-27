Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 352,072 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $17,855,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 976.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after buying an additional 279,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

