Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Vector Group worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vector Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $76,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,860.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.