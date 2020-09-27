Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $899.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.63. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.