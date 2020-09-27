Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of EnerSys worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6,813.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENS opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

