Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,287 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Methode Electronics worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

