Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,694 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

NYSE:KEX opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.