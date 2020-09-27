Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,827 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Range Resources worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Range Resources by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after buying an additional 6,345,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in Range Resources by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

