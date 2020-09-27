Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,478 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Patrick Industries worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,891,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 287,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,604,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $69.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

