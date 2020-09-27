Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,282 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.