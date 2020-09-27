Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 357,197 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357,197 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 145.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.53. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

