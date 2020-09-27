Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,451 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 45.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

