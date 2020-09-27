Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 650 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 142.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 97.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

