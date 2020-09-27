Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,617 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Banner worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 17.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banner by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth about $130,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Banner by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Banner by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

