Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 68,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.00. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

