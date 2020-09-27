Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,232 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,535.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,762 shares of company stock worth $169,633. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.