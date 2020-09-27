Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 912 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 129.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 85.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 137.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 281,223 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.48. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

