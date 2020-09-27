Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,545 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.21% of Office Depot worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 6.9% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,768,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 515,997 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 70.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,279,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 672,421 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. Office Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

