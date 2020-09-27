Head-To-Head Analysis: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & CEL-SCI (NASDAQ:CVM)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -154.45% CEL-SCI -4,864.64% -268.51% -86.89%

Risk & Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outlook Therapeutics and CEL-SCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 838.13%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and CEL-SCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 10.54 -$34.52 million ($1.98) -0.34 CEL-SCI $460,000.00 1,068.04 -$22.14 million ($0.69) -18.43

CEL-SCI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outlook Therapeutics. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CEL-SCI beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

