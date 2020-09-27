Head to Head Contrast: E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) vs. Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF)

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial $2.89 billion 3.73 $955.00 million $4.03 12.07 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.50 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for E*TRADE Financial and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial 0 11 1 0 2.08 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus target price of $47.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.01%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E*TRADE Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial 28.69% 14.59% 1.32% Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45%

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential real estate, and consumer and other loans, as well as offers credit and debit cards. It operates four full-service banking centers, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

