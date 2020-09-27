Head-To-Head Contrast: New Gold (NGD) versus Its Competitors

New Gold (NYSE: NGD) is one of 75 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare New Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get New Gold alerts:

37.7% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $630.60 million -$73.50 million -20.75 New Gold Competitors $6.08 billion $738.41 million -14.60

New Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Gold. New Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

New Gold has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 New Gold Competitors 647 1826 1920 104 2.33

New Gold currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.69%. Given New Gold’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -17.00% -5.94% -2.30% New Gold Competitors 5.50% 5.72% 2.35%

Summary

New Gold competitors beat New Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.