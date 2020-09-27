Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Integra Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Integra Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra Resources.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of ITRG opened at $3.32 on Friday. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

