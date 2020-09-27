International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 2,147.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 27.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 438.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,304,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBOC. ValuEngine downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24. International Bancshares Corp has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

