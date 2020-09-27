INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) & CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Financial Survey

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CME Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INTL FCStone and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL FCStone 0.23% 18.75% 1.10% CME Group 46.39% 9.93% 2.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INTL FCStone and CME Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A CME Group $4.87 billion 12.26 $2.12 billion $6.80 24.53

CME Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INTL FCStone.

Volatility and Risk

INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CME Group has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for INTL FCStone and CME Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A CME Group 4 6 7 0 2.18

CME Group has a consensus target price of $183.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Given CME Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CME Group is more favorable than INTL FCStone.

Summary

CME Group beats INTL FCStone on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions; and provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services. It also offers transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, analytics, and regulatory reporting. In addition, the company provides a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

