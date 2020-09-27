iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKL opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $145.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

