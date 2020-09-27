iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 263.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.79% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,814,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,731,000 after acquiring an additional 288,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 679,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 302,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $29.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

