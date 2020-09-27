James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JHX opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.