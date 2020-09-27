Jane Street Group LLC Buys 71,814 Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 195.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Agile Therapeutics worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.88 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Agile Therapeutics Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.