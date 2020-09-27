Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,056 Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Youdao by 408.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter worth approximately $17,265,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Youdao alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -22.35. Youdao has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $88.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao (NYSE:DAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.