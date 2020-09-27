Jane Street Group LLC Invests $303,000 in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of International Money Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In related news, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 126,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lisy sold 36,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $655,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $570.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. International Money Express Inc has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.