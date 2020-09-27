Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SciPlay by 544.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. SciPlay Corp has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. Analysts anticipate that SciPlay Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.