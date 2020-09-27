Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 810.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 575,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 81.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1,387.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 855,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, insider Jim Recer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383 over the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.