Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 57.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 67.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $497,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $839,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,892.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $63,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,290.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,273 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBZ opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

