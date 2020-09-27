Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCFS. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

