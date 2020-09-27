Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 21,602 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,602 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Front Yard Residential worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. Front Yard Residential Corp has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RESI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

