Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 19,873 Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ternium by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Ternium SA has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium SA will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

