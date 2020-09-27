Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,746 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $40.57 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.